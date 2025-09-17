Passenger jet aborts Boston takeoff after flame and smoke spew from engine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Swiss International Air Lines flight departing for Zurich, Switzerland, had to abort takeoff from Boston Logan International Airport after flames were seen shooting out of its engines.

A video shows flames coming out of the aircraft’s engine as it moved forward, seemingly slowing its pace.

"Investigations into the exact nature of the engine problem are currently underway," a spokesperson for Swiss International Air Lines said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "However, depending on the problem with an engine, it is possible that a flame may be visible for a brief moment."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) paused some arrivals as the Swiss International Air Lines flight taxied on the runway.

"There appears to be black smoke from one of the engines as you revved up," an air traffic controller told the Swiss Air Lines crew, according to Boston 25 News. "We have the fire department on their way out on the runway now; they’re coming to take a look at it. They can give you a better assessment."

Prior to the attempted takeoff, the Swiss aircraft had been at Logan since it arrived from Zurich on Sunday, according to reports.

"The crew of SWISS Flight 55 stopped their takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport due to engine issues around 6:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The FAA briefly paused some arrivals to the airport before the plane taxied off the runway," the FAA told NBC 10 Boston. "The FAA will investigate."

Swiss International Air Lines told Fox News Digital there were no injuries to the 223 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the flight.

"We're about halfway down the runway when, all of a sudden, there's kind of a boom noise and a big jolt, so the plane jolts forward," a passenger, Molly Furrer, told NBC 10 Boston. "I could feel the plane braking and then started to skid down the runway until it came to a complete stop."

Furrer also told the outlet that the passengers were not told what happened for several minutes, though panic did not erupt until they heard sirens and saw ambulances.

"The first feeling, fortunately, that I had was general relief that this was caught before we even got into the air, so we didn't have to make an emergency landing," Furrer told NBC 10 Boston.

The website FlightAware, which tracks flights across the globe, noted that the flight arrived in Zurich at 11:43 a.m. local time, more than five hours after its scheduled arrival. The airline confirmed to Fox News Digital that the aircraft that eventually took off at approximately 10:00 p.m. was not the same one that attempted to take off earlier Tuesday evening.

"The safety of our passengers and crew members is always our top priority at SWISS. Our pilots are excellently trained and prepared to react quickly and appropriately in such exceptional situations," the Swiss International Air Lines spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers by this incident."

Fox News Digital reached out to Logan Airport regarding the incident but did not immediately receive a response.