Outrage mounts after schools across nation celebrate BLM's 'Week of Action'

Schools across the nation celebrated the Black Lives Matter "Week of Action," which has sparked fierce condemnation from concerned parents.

"[I’m] very concerned that the Black Lives Matter political movement has trojan-horsed their way into Black History education at Webster Elementary," one California father wrote to members of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District in an email obtained by Fox News. "BLM is a divisive and radical fringe group that includes anti-American, anti-Israel (OUR Jewish homeland and that of proud Jewish people), antisemetic and racist propaganda."

The father said parents in the school district were sent a message that the local school board approved celebrating "BLM Week of Action" for the second consecutive year and urged "teachers and schools" to implement the group’s controversial " 13 guiding principles ."

SCHOOLS ACROSS AMERICA IMPLEMENT BLM WEEK OF ACTION THAT CALLS FOR 'DISRUPTION OF WESTERN NUCLEAR FAMILY'

The "guiding principles" include calling for the "disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics" and concepts such as "Black Villages," "Globalism" and "Queer Affirming."

"We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, and especially ‘our’ children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable," according to the website "BLM at School."

The California dad fired back at the school district’s plan to celebrate the week, arguing Black Lives Matter is "unequivocally a racist political movement that goes against many of our family values."

"We are not a racist family. We are a Jewish family. We are a family of immigrants that came from Poland, Greece, Russia and Spain," he wrote in the email to SMMUSD’s school board members.

"Both of our daughter's great grandfathers fought fascism in WW2. Our family has been in the holocaust, pogroms, the pontic genocide, and further back, The Spanish Inquisition. We strongly support Israel. BLM is unequivocally a racist political movement that goes against many of our family values. I am not going to allow this group of pretenders to have any part in my child’s education. I'm hoping that the information I've received is untrue."

The Week of Action started last Monday in several schools stretching from Washington state to Massachusetts, with schools teaching the "guiding principles" and implementing an activist-based curriculum.

In Georgia’s Dekalb County, for example, students as young as kindergarten were offered a lesson titled "Looking at Race and Racial Identity in Children’s Books," while another, titled "The Truth About Voting," aimed to teach students "some common myths about voting today" and have students think "through who these myths might benefit."

GEORGIA SCHOOL DISTRICT HOSTS BLM EVENT FEATURING SPEAKER CHARGED WITH 'FAMILY VIOLENCE'

The district also hosted a speaker who had been charged with "family violence" last year in a case that is still pending.

Critics of BLM, which was co-founded by a self-described "trained Marxist," slammed schools that celebrated the week, calling BLM "divisive" and "anti-Christ."

"I know it's anti-Christ," former NFL player Jack Brewer told "America's Newsroom" last week.

"I mean, the doctrine that they're teaching these children right now, it's so sad," Brewer added. "And to think that you are going to talk about the destruction of the family. You're going to promote broken families, and you're going to go against all of those things that we as Americans hold so true."

Parents Defending Education Vice President of Investigations Asra Nomani said in a statement that political activism should be kept out of classrooms, and 5-year-olds should not be "trained how to be political activists."

"Most rational thinkers agree that public schools should not be home to political activism, from any side of the political divide, but public schools across America, from Boston to Seattle, have opened their doors for activist teachings from the divisive Black Lives Matter political organization," Nomani said in the statement.

"Under the cover of a week of action, called ‘Black Lives Matter at School,’ children as young as 5 years old are being trained how to be political activists," Nomani added. "What we are witnessing is state-sponsored political indoctrination, using coloring books, downloadable slide shows and contests to teach a next generation ‘social justice activism,’ in the program’s own words," she added.

