Georgia school district hosts BLM event featuring speaker charged with 'family violence'

A school district in Georgia hosted a Black Lives Matter (BLM) at School event that featured a speaker who has been charged with "family violence."

DeKalb County School District is currently hosting the BLM at School Week of Action, a controversial activist curriculum that, in part, calls for the "disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics."

One of the speakers that spoke to DeKalb County students was Dr. Nicole Prad-Jennings, who spoke on mental wellness in the Black community.

Prad-Jennings was charged with a misdemeanor in October 2021 for battery, specifically "family violence."

The case is still pending and has not been heard at trial yet.

"We need to get activism out of schools and spend critical class time on academics," Parents Defending Education vice president of investigations Asra Nomani told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"While it is important to celebrate and inspire all children, Black Lives Matter at School is an inappropriate partnership for public school systems, like DeKalb County School District, with a political activist enterprise that is connected to the Black Lives Matter global nonprofit machine riddled with financial and political controversy," she continued.

One of the lessons offered by the DeKalb County School District was one for kids as young as kindergarten titled "Looking at Race and Racial Identity in Children’s Books," while another, titled "The Truth About Voting," was geared to teach students "some common myths about voting today" and have students think "through who these myths might benefit."

"We often teach our students that school segregation ended with Brown v. Board of Education, but the reality is not quite that simple," the description for the "Visualizing School Equity" event for students in ninth through 12th grade.

"While schools today are not segregated by law, segregated housing patterns and unequal funding systems have concentrated students of color into underfunded, under-equipped institutions that some critics call ‘apartheid schools,’" it continued.

A lesson for third through fifth graders titled "Discovering My Identity" says "students will describe aspects of their identity such as race, gender, ability, religion and more."

"Then after exploring Marley Dias’ Black Girls Book campaign, students will analyze book illustrations and write their own book review noting how characters are similar and different from them," it says.

The school district is one of many across America that are implementing the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action curriculum that calls for the "disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics."

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District said the district does not comment on personal matters and pointed to the school’s press release on hosting BLM in Schools Week of Action.

"After our success in 2020, we’re excited to host once again a week that celebrates the beautiful diversity in DeKalb County School District," superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in the release. "Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2022 gives our scholars and staff an opportunity to recognize racial and social injustices in our communities, but also a platform to celebrate our wonderful achievements."