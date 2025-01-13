Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI, DHS warn of possible copycat attacks after NOLA ISIS-inspired vehicle attack

The two agencies sent the public service announcement to about 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the US

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , David Spunt Fox News
Published
FBI leadership under attack following New Orleans attack Video

FBI leadership under attack following New Orleans attack

 ‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss current FBI leadership is under scrutiny and how many Democrats are criticizing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau after the alleged terror attack in New Orleans.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned law enforcement agencies across the country of possible copycat attacks following the ISIS-inspired attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans that killed 14 people and injured dozens more.

The two federal agencies issued a public service announcement highlighting the potential public safety threat from violent extremists, to about 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

The agencies included local police and sheriff's departments and warned those who wear the uniform to be hyper vigilant of copycat attacks after the New Orleans attack.

"The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers," the PSA read. "Previous attackers inspired by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) who have conducted vehicle attacks in the United States and abroad have used rented, stolen, and personally owned vehicles, which are easy to acquire."

BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST EXHIBITED ‘RED FLAGS’ BEFORE ATTACK

Security investigates Bourbon Street

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Security personnel investigate the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The PSA also noted that some of the attackers have used additional weapons such as firearms and knives, to attack individuals once the vehicle stops.

Others have attempted to conceal and pre-position improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to supplement a vehicle attack, the PSA added.

BOURBON STREET TERROR VICTIMS SUE NEW ORLEANS AS LOUISIANA AG INVESTIGATES SECURITY LAPSES

A split image of Bourbon Street and Jabarr

Family and friends moved to identify the growing number of victims after a terrorist suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, plowed a car into a large crowd in New Orleans on New Year's.

Not only have attacks been on pedestrians, but they have also targeted law enforcement, military members and crowded public venues like festivals and commercial centers, accessible by roadways.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant regarding possible copycat or retaliatory attacks and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," the federal agencies said.

The warning does not provide specific intelligence warning of a specific copycat attack. Instead, it is a general warning to keep people aware.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

