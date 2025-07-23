Oregon woman stabbed to death in home with 5 children; suspect charged with murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A⁠⁠n Oregon woman was fatally stabbed on Saturday while her five young children were inside her home, police said.

Neilyann Ysman, 24, was found dead with stab wounds at a home in Portland and the suspect in the case, 28-year-old S Mate Joseph, was arrested in Vancouver hours later and is facing murder charges, police said.

Ysman’s five children, who are all under six years of age, were rescued and were unharmed.

Police used explosives to open a garage door to get to the children as they were unsure if the suspect was still in the house at the time, per Fox Carolina.



Neighbor Julia Mannthey told the outlet she saw police rescue the children from the home, and she said she was heartbroken.

"They just looked numb to the situation, like they couldn’t process their emotions," Mannthey said. "Just so sad, I feel so bad for them."

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as a stab wound and the manner of death a homicide, PPB said.

Police did not say if the children were in the same room when their mother was stabbed. The deadly incident unfolded in the 6400 block of Southeast 143rd Court, about 9 miles east of Downtown Portland.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said they responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. Joseph was tracked down and arrested by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) just before 4 p.m.

Joseph, of Battleground, was booked into the Clark County Jail on an arrest warrant for murder in the second-degree domestic violence and burglary in the first degree.

According to jail records, Joseph also has open or pending cases including bail jumping, stemming from a failure to appear in court on a prior misdemeanor charge and two separate counts of driving with a suspended license. He also has charges for violating a domestic violence protection order, assault involving domestic violence, driving under the influence (DUI) and harassment in the context of domestic violence.

It is unclear what Joseph’s relationship to Ysman was and to her children.

Another neighbor, Shawn Lioyryan, said she was rattled by the news.

"It’s scary, it’s very startling," Lioyryan told Fox Carolina. "It is scary to see such a heavy police presence. It is a neighborhood where I ultimately feel safe. I don’t see much police because it’s not needed, so to see so much police activity is definitely alarming."