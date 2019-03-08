Omar in new controversy with Meghan McCain after GOP outrage over Dems' 'sham' anti-bias resolution

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



REPUBLICANS BLAST DEMS’ ANTI-SEMITISM RESOLUTION AS 'SHAM’: After several days of infighting and a near-rebellion by rank-and-file Democrats, as well as a major last-minute revision, the House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan resolution that only indirectly condemns U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's repeated 'anti-Semitic' and 'pernicious' comments -- without mentioning the Minnesota Democrat by name. But opposing Republicans blasted the measure as a "watered down" sham, saying Democrats wanted to avoid condemning one of their own.

The final vote was 407-23, with 23 Republicans voting no, and all Democrats, including Omar, voting yes. But the freshman congresswoman did not avoid another controversy for very long. Meghan McCain, co-host of "The View" had become emotional during the ABC talk show, discussing Omar's recent criticisms of Israel and its supporters. She said Omar's remarks were hurtful to many of her Jewish friends. But instead of responding directly to McCain, Omar retweeted a post that criticized McCain for "faux outrage" and referred to past statements attributed to McCain's late father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who died last August at age 81.

MANAFORT LEARNS HIS FATE: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Thursday was sentenced to 47 months in prison after a federal jury in Virginia convicted him on eight counts of bank and tax fraud last year ... Manafort’s conviction in August made him the first campaign associate of President Trump found guilty by a jury as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis emphasized ahead of sentencing that the Manafort case was not about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Manafort will receive credit for the nine months he's already served. Manafort was also hit with a $50,000 fine. Next week in Washington, D.C., Manafort is scheduled to face punishment in a separate illegal lobbying case, having pleaded guilty in that case in September.

JOBS REPORT PREVIEW: According to the new jobs report for February, due to be released Friday, U.S. employers extended their streak of hiring in February even as the overall economy showed signs of slowing, according to the Associated Press ... On Friday, the government is expected to report that the economy added 182,000 jobs last month, down from a blockbuster gain of 304,000 in January, according to data provider FactSet. Even such a smaller job gain, though, would be enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. The consensus forecast is that the jobless rate dipped to 3.9 percent last month from 4 percent in January. Slowing global growth, a trade war with China and signs of increased caution among consumers have led many economists to forecast weaker growth in the first three months of this year. Still, most analysts expect businesses to keep hiring and growth to rebound in the April-June quarter.

MICHAEL JACKSON'S DAUGHTER BREAKS HER SILENCE ON 'LEAVING NEVERLAND': Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, weighed in Thursday on the allegations made against her father in the “Leaving Neverland” documentary ... Jackson has been fairly mum on the HBO film, which details allegations of child molestation against the late "King of Pop" by Wade Robson and James "Jimmy" Safechuck during their childhood. Paris Jackson’s response came in a thread on Twitter, in which she wrote that “injustices are frustrating.” But she encouraged others to instead try reacting calmly. In a follow-up tweet, she suggested that people should “think about the bigger picture.” Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.



"A party that has gone so far to the left they won't even hold a debate on the Fox News Channel? By the way, I won't be hosting. Don't worry. Let not your hearts be troubled. Pretty gutless move by Democrats." – Sean Hannity, in his opening monologue on "Hannity," blasting the Democratic National Committee for barring Fox News from hosting any of its primary presidential debates.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Steyn: Ocasio-Cortez 'strangely unwoke' on recycling plastic bags.

Chicago Police open internal investigation into Jussie Smollett case.

Nickelback debate breaks out on House floor, apparently Dems and Republicans can't agree on that either.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans go up in smoke as Pentagon investigation of pot smoking nears end.

U.S. job cut announcements surge 117 percent in February, study shows.

Democrats seek to delay tax filing deadline.

2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanishes during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive search. (To date, the fate of the jetliner and its occupants has yet to be determined.)

1983: In a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Fla., President Ronald Reagan refers to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire."

1975: The first International Women's Day is celebrated.

1971: Joe Frazier defeats Muhammad Ali by decision in what is billed as "The Fight of the Century" at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

