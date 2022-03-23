Oklahoma crash with semi-truck leaves 6 high school students dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck in Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon left six high school students dead, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

The six teens, all girls and students at Tishomingo High School, about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, were at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22 around lunchtime when they collided with the rock hauler. The girls were planning to make a right turn, Trooper Shelby Humphrey said.

"We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them," an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said, according to KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City. "When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled."

Bobby Waitman, superintendent of Tishomingo Public Schools, called the crash a "great loss" for the district in a letter to the community, the station reported.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," he said. "We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening."

The truck driver’s condition wasn’t immediately reported.