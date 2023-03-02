Oklahoma City Hobby Lobby worker who killed manager dead after manhunt, police say

The man suspected of killing a Hobby Lobby distribution center manager in Oklahoma City Wednesday is dead.

The suspect had a dispute with the victim before the shooting around 5 p.m., according to police.

"An employee went inside and had an altercation with a manager," Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told Fox News Digital. "The employee produced a weapon, a firearm of some type, and shot the manager at least one time, and that person is deceased."

The suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, and led police on a chase two counties away, KWTV reported. He apparently died in a collision along Highway 33 near Kingfisher.

OKLAHOMA CITY MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER HOBBY LOBBY EMPLOYEE SHOOTS AND KILLS MANAGER AT DISTRIBUTION CENTER

The victim was also reportedly a man.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

MORE THAN A DOZEN INJURED AS 9 TORNADOES REPORTED ACROSS OKLAHOMA, KANSAS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Hobby Lobby deferred comment to police.

The distribution center in Oklahoma City spans over 10 million square feet and includes warehousing, manufacturing, transportation and corporate departments.

Fox News' Paul Best and The Associated Press contributed to this report.