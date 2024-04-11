OJ Simpson's 'retribution': Fame and legal 'do-over' cost disgraced NFL star in Las Vegas robbery case

More than two decades after jurors found disgraced NFL star OJ Simpson not guilty of murder charges in a Los Angeles stabbing that left his ex-wife and her friend dead in a blood-soaked courtyard, a Nevada jury found him guilty of a slew of felonies for an armed robbery involving some of his own memorabilia.

After his acquittal in the California murder trial, which some analysts said was influenced by heightened racial tensions after a group of Los Angeles police officers were cleared in the beating of Rodney King in 1992, the court went extra hard on him on lesser charges for the Las Vegas robbery, experts say.

At the age of 61, Simpson received a 33-year prison sentence for robbery and kidnapping and received parole in 2017 after serving the minimum nine years.

"Celebrity justice works both ways," said Royal Oakes, a Los Angeles media lawyer who has been following the Simpson case for decades and who played a role in igniting televised true crime coverage when he convinced the judge to allow TV cameras into the trial court. "Simpson beat the rap (in LA) in large part because of his fame and wealth – but in the Las Vegas trial, he got a much heavier sentence than a regular guy would’ve gotten, because of his fame, and the desire for a judicial ‘do over.'"

There were also reports of alleged "jury nullification" – in which the majority Black jury was accused of acquitting him based on racial motives. In Las Vegas, the hammer swung the other way, legal experts say.

"The Vegas conviction was retribution for the double murder that happened with Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman," said David Gelman, a former prosecutor and now a defense attorney in New Jersey.

"The evidence in the Las Vegas case was not nearly as strong as the evidence in the murder case."

On top of that, he said, Simpson got closer to the maximum sentence than a typical defendant would have received.

"That shows the jury knew about the murder -- because everyone in the world did," he said. "And they almost made it their job to punish him even though punishment is not supposed to be the goal."

Simpson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 76 years old following a cancer battle. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a running back for the University of Southern California and in 1973 became the NFL's first RB to rush for more than 2,000 in a single season.

After an 11-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he had a turn in Hollywood and co-starred alongside Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presly in "The Naked Gun," a police comedy.