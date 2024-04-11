Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OJ Simpson Case

OJ Simpson's 'retribution': Fame and legal 'do-over' cost disgraced NFL star in Las Vegas robbery case

OJ Simpsons' Las Vegas robbery trial had harsher than expected consequences, experts say

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Michele Tafoya: O.J. Simpson's death wasn't sad news, but was weird news Video

Michele Tafoya: O.J. Simpson's death wasn't sad news, but was weird news

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reacts to O.J. Simpson's death on 'America Reports.'

More than two decades after jurors found disgraced NFL star OJ Simpson not guilty of murder charges in a Los Angeles stabbing that left his ex-wife and her friend dead in a blood-soaked courtyard, a Nevada jury found him guilty of a slew of felonies for an armed robbery involving some of his own memorabilia.

After his acquittal in the California murder trial, which some analysts said was influenced by heightened racial tensions after a group of Los Angeles police officers were cleared in the beating of Rodney King in 1992, the court went extra hard on him on lesser charges for the Las Vegas robbery, experts say.

At the age of 61, Simpson received a 33-year prison sentence for robbery and kidnapping and received parole in 2017 after serving the minimum nine years.

OJ SIMPSON DEAD: GROUNDBREAKING 1990S MURDER TRIAL FOLLOWED LA'S HEATED RACIAL TENSIONS

O.J. Simpson (C), flanked by attorneys

O.J. Simpson (C), flanked by attorneys Gabriel Grasso (L) and Yale Galanter (R), appears in court on charges which include kidnapping, assault and burglary at the Clark County Regional Justice Center 19 September 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CLINT KARLSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Celebrity justice works both ways," said Royal Oakes, a Los Angeles media lawyer who has been following the Simpson case for decades and who played a role in igniting televised true crime coverage when he convinced the judge to allow TV cameras into the trial court. "Simpson beat the rap (in LA) in large part because of his fame and wealth – but in the Las Vegas trial, he got a much heavier sentence than a regular guy would’ve gotten, because of his fame, and the desire for a judicial ‘do over.'"

There were also reports of alleged "jury nullification" – in which the majority Black jury was accused of acquitting him based on racial motives. In Las Vegas, the hammer swung the other way, legal experts say.

OJ SIMPSON DEAD AT 76, FAMILY SAYS

People react to OJ Simpson verdict in 1990s murder trial

A split image shows the different reactions as large groups of people gathered to hear the verdict in OJ Simpson's 1990s murder trial over the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images; Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"The Vegas conviction was retribution for the double murder that happened with Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman," said David Gelman, a former prosecutor and now a defense attorney in New Jersey.

"The evidence in the Las Vegas case was not nearly as strong as the evidence in the murder case."

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California.    (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

On top of that, he said, Simpson got closer to the maximum sentence than a typical defendant would have received.

PHOTOS: OJ SIMPSON THROUGH THE YEARS

OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson is seen on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mega/GC Images)

"That shows the jury knew about the murder -- because everyone in the world did," he said. "And they almost made it their job to punish him even though punishment is not supposed to be the goal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 76 years old following a cancer battle. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a running back for the University of Southern California and in 1973 became the NFL's first RB to rush for more than 2,000 in a single season.

After an 11-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he had a turn in Hollywood and co-starred alongside Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presly in "The Naked Gun," a police comedy.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports