Ohio 16-year-old boy wanted in killing mom of five kids caught in crossfire
Lelia King was shot and killed when she got out of her car and was caught between two groups shooting at each other, police in Columbus, Ohio said
A 16-year-old Ohio boy is being sought by police for the killing of a mother of five children caught in crossfire.
A warrant was issued after Kyrim A. Curenton was identified as a suspect in the July 16 death of Lelia King, Fox 28 reported. He faces charges of reckless homicide and weapons under disability.
The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. and a good Samaritan was providing aid to King when officers arrived at the scene, police said.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Authorities said King was about to get out of her car and go into a convenience store when she was caught in gunfire being exchanged between two groups.
