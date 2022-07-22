Ohio 16-year-old boy wanted in killing mom of five kids caught in crossfire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old Ohio boy is being sought by police for the killing of a mother of five children caught in crossfire.

A warrant was issued after Kyrim A. Curenton was identified as a suspect in the July 16 death of Lelia King, Fox 28 reported. He faces charges of reckless homicide and weapons under disability.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. and a good Samaritan was providing aid to King when officers arrived at the scene, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Authorities said King was about to get out of her car and go into a convenience store when she was caught in gunfire being exchanged between two groups.