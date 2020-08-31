Ex-NYPD detective accuses Dem politicians of 'deadly sins' causing uptick in NYC gun violence

The rise in gun violence in New York City this summer is a result of "deadly sins" committed by Democratic politicians, retired New York Police Department (NYPD) Detective Pat Brosnan told “America’s Newsroom” on Monday.

Brosnan was responding to calls by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres for an investigation into whether an unannounced NYPD work slowdown accounts for the rise in crime. Torres and Adams suggested to WABC-TV that some officers may be protesting city and state reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

“Both politicians, the councilman and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are 1,000% wrong,” said Brosnan, who added that “the 100% uptick in gun violence, meaning twice as many New Yorkers will be shot versus this time last year,” is a result of what he refers to as the “deadly sins.”

“It started with defunding the police, it moved into disbanding [the] city wide anti-crime [unit], they’re the folks, by the way, who take the guns off the street,” Brosnan explained. “It moved on to disinterested prosecutors, [who say], ‘We’re not going the prosecute those crimes. Not important, instead let’s empty the jails’ [and are] discharging prisoners.”

Brosnan said all of those actions “desecrated the NYPD" before adding that “just when it couldn’t get worse, they dropped … the diaphragm law on us in mid-August like a hand grenade.”

Brosnan was referring to a chokehold ban that includes a provision making it a misdemeanor for officers to sit, kneel or stand on a suspect’s chest or back.

City Council member Donovan Richards, who chairs the Committee on Public Safety, introduced an amendment to the “diaphragm” portion of the law last week that would adjust the language used, telling the New York Daily News that there “seems to have been some fuzzy interpretation of the bill that if an officer touches somebody’s back, they’re going to go to jail.”

According to Brosnan, all those changes have made criminals "fully empowered."

The NYPD reported that 25 people were shot in New York City this past weekend, four of them fatally.

"The other half of that equation is the fact that they’re [criminals are] carrying guns now because they can," Brosnan said. "They can because no one is searching them, no one is searching them because the disbandment was part of the defunding.

“It’s this vicious cycle, but the reality is they’re empowered,” he continued. “They know they can carry a loaded gun in their waistband with complete impunity because the people that normally would search them are now molting behind a desk in [police] headquarters. That is a fact.”

