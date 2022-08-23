Caught on camera: Man knocked unconscious by punch at New York mall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York police are searching for two men they say are involved in a brutal assault at a mall that was caught on camera.

The knockout punch took place Saturday evening at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. Video shows two men approaching the 36-year-old victim from behind. One of the suspects punches the victim so hard in the head that he falls to the ground, where he remains motionless.

Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim suffered serious physical injury. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspects took off, but video shows the car they were likely riding in.

Troubles have plagued the mall for years.

Just last month a man approached a 73-year-old woman exiting the Kings Plaza mall and grabbed her shoulder bag, mugging her for about $800 and her ID cards, FOX 5 New York reported. In June, fireworks caused an active shooter panic at the mall.

Back in February, a teen opened fire in broad daylight in the crowded mall.

In January, a teen was shot at the mall and located by officers across the street.

