Suburban NYC police officer shot, hospitalized along with suspect

Yonkers police officer was taken to a hospital

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

A New York City-area police officer was shot Wednesday and taken to a hospital, officials said. 

The shooting occurred in Yonkers, which borders the Bronx to the north, but the circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed. 

In a tweet, the Yonkers Police Department said there had been a shooting in the area of Elm and Lincoln streets and that an officer and suspect were taken to local hospitals. The condition of the officer was not available. 

A spokesperson for Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano confirmed to Fox News Digital that the officer was shot.

A Yonkers, New York police officer was shot Wednesday, officials said. (Yonkers Police Department)

