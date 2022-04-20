Suburban NYC police officer shot, hospitalized along with suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City-area police officer was shot Wednesday and taken to a hospital, officials said.

The shooting occurred in Yonkers, which borders the Bronx to the north, but the circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed.

In a tweet, the Yonkers Police Department said there had been a shooting in the area of Elm and Lincoln streets and that an officer and suspect were taken to local hospitals. The condition of the officer was not available.

A spokesperson for Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano confirmed to Fox News Digital that the officer was shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP