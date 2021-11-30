NYC woman charged with murder of man covered in written messages: 'I touch little girls'

A New York City woman has been arrested in connection to the July murder of a man who was found with messages scrawled across his body, including one on his chest that read: "I touch little girls."

Rene Ayarde, 28, was charged Monday with murder, manslaughter and assault in the murder of 80-year-old Robert Baynor in a Staten Island apartment building on July 19, police confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Raynor was found lying unconscious on the hallway floor of the Tompkinsville residence on 256 Corson Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Police sources previously told FOX5 New York that the words "I touch little girls" were written in marker on the victim’s chest.

Officers also found "I touch" written on his right foot, police sources previously told the New York Post.

During Ayarde’s arraignment on Monday, assistant district attorney Brooke Baranoski said that "I take dolls into my room" was also written on the victim, who she said was in "failing health" and suffering from cancer when he was allegedly beaten to death, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Ayarde, a resident of Jersey City, N.J., was acting as a live-in health aide to Raynor, according to authorities. She was arrested on Nov. 12 and extradited to New York on Monday to face the charges.

On the day Raynor was killed, Ayarde was arrested in a separate incident after allegedly assaulting her 3-year-old daughter and knocking down a bystander who attempted to call the police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local news outlets.

Ayarde had allegedly picked up her daughter and dropped her on the concrete near the 100 block of Hester Street, the complaint stated. Authorities said the child had bruising to her neck and old injuries to her knees, face and cheek that were all in various stages of healing.

No motive for Raynor’s murder was immediately clear.

Police told WNBC-TV that Raynor had no history of sex crimes.

Raynor’s daughter previously defended her father, telling the New York Daily News he "would not touch a child."

Ayarde was ordered held without bail. Her next court date was scheduled for Dec. 21.