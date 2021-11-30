Men impersonating NYPD officers raid home and steal more than $100K in cash, jewelry

Authorities in New York City have released footage of a harrowing home invasion that unfolded earlier this month as detectives search for two suspects who posed as armed NYPD officers and tied up the homeowners before making off with more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

The NYPD released new video on Monday of the suspects barging into the home on Country Club Road near Polo Place in the Bronx just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The two men are seen wearing sweatshirts with the NYPD logo on them, what appears to be a police badge and an NYPD hat.

The suspects, who have yet to be identified, were also wearing surgical face masks and described as White males in their 50s.

Police said the suspects had a handgun gun and tied up the two victims, a 50-year-old male and a 40-year-old female, with zip ties inside their home.

The men stole $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing in a white BMW SUV, which was later recovered unoccupied nearby, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)