Family of NYC subway shooting victim: 'I'm pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker'

Two days after her brother Daniel Enriquez was killed in what appears to be a random act of violence on a New York City subway car, Griselda Vile and her husband spoke out against the current state of the city and urged officials to make changes so that Enriquez’s death would not be in vain.

In a Tuesday morning interview with Fox News' "America's Newsroom," Vile fought through tears to talk about her brother and the city she calls home.

"I’m only meeting with the press because I’m pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker, that it does not happen to another family," Vile said.

Sources told the New York Post that the NYPD is looking to question Andrew Abdullah regarding the shooting. Abdullah has 19 prior arrests, which makes Vile think about other instances of how city and state policies have made it easier for criminals to be repeat offenders.

Vile recalled how roughly a year ago she witnessed a shooting in her neighborhood, recognized the suspect as the same person who had committed previous crimes in the area, and learned that he had been released later that same day.

She now lives with her family in what she called "a great neighborhood," but she fears for her city. When she heard that her brother had been killed, she said, she hoped it was a car accident and not a violent act.

Vile, Enriquez, and the rest of their family were originally New Yorkers living in Brooklyn. They left for California due to crime, she said, recalling how both of her parents were attacked.

They eventually returned to New York, but Vile is upset about what has happened to the city, with rising crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing recovery period.

"I don’t want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy, post-pandemic," she said.

"If you take the pulse of the city, everyone is afraid," she said.

Vile hopes that lawmakers and police are listening and will work harder to bring the city back to being the safe place it had been.

"Because we worked remote for so long, we have to go back. For our children, we have to go back to normalcy," she said. "In order to do that, MTA, NYPD, Albany, the mayor, the governor … have to work to find out what they can do to minimize this crime and address it."