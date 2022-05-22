Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

According to witnesses, the killing on the New York City subway train was unprovoked

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 48-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on a subway train on Sunday morning.

The victim, described by police as a 48-year-old male, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train when he was shot in his torso by a suspect who witnesses say was walking back and forth in the train car.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses also say that the shooting was unprovoked.

Police officers responded to the incident at 11:42 a.m., and administered aid to the individual until paramedics arrived.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: An F train pulls into the W. 8th Street subway station at Coney Island in Brooklyn. 

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: An F train pulls into the W. 8th Street subway station at Coney Island in Brooklyn.  (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images)

The suspect fled from the train when it pulled into the Canal St. station, according to police.

During a press conference, police said that the suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male with a beard, and was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The New York City Police Department gives an update into the subway shooting on May 22.

The New York City Police Department gives an update into the subway shooting on May 22. (NYPD/YouTube)

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting.

The 48-year-old male was the only person injured in the shooting, according to officials.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.