NYC McDonald’s worker shot in neck during dispute with woman, son over food order: police

A New York City McDonald’s employee was in critical condition after getting shot in the neck during an argument with a customer over a food order on Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a McDonald’s restaurant on Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, FOX5 New York reported, citing police.

A female customer got into an argument with a 23-year-old employee over her order, according to WPIX-TV. The dispute escalated and spilled out onto the street in front of the establishment.

During the altercation, the woman’s 20-year-old son approached the worker and shot him in the neck, according to authorities.

The victim was being treated at Brookdale Hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police said the 20-year-old alleged shooter was arrested. No charges were immediately available.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

This is the latest violent incident against fast-food workers to occur in New York City this year.

In January, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot behind the register of a Harlem McDonald’s after handing over cash to an armed robber.t

In March, a 23-year-old Manhattan McDonald’s employee was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter, FOX5 reported.

In July, a viral video showed several women trash a Bel Fries in Manhattan's Lower East Side and injure two employees over dipping sauce.