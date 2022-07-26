Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fast Food
Published

Vermont McDonald's evacuated after live ammunition explodes on grill, police say

Employee with handgun surrendered to police in South Burlington, Vermont

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A McDonald’s restaurant in Vermont was evacuated Sunday after an employee threw live ammunition on a grill and exploded, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. inside the fast-food restaurant on Shelburne Road in South Burlington, WPTZ-TV reported, citing police.

An employee had reportedly removed ammunition from a handgun and tossed three live rounds onto the grill, police said. As the ammunition exploded, police said the employee continued to act erratically.

All employees and patrons were evacuated from the establishment. Police said no injuries were reported.

TACO BELL SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT MANAGER ALLEGEDLY POURED BOILING WATER ON CUSTOMERS

Responding officers negotiated with the employee, who still possessed the handgun and additional ammunition, the report said. The employee agreed to leave the gun inside and surrender to police.

The employee surrendered to police and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The employee surrendered to police and no injuries were reported, authorities said. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The employee was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police did not immediately release the employee’s identity.