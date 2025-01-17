Expand / Collapse search
Trump vows a 'new chapter' for America, promises the 'best days are yet to come' in pre-Inauguration video

Trump's team posted a video, first obtained by Fox News Digital, titled 'It all comes down to this: Inauguration Day 2025'

Brooke Singman
Trump inauguration moved indoors over extreme weather concerns Video

Trump inauguration moved indoors over extreme weather concerns

The ‘Outnumbered’ panelists discuss changes to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Trump says his second term represents a "new chapter" for America and promises the American people that the country’s "best days are yet to come." 

Trump makes that pledge in a video released by his team Monday morning, just hours before he will take the presidential oath of office and be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. 

The video, titled "It all comes down to this: Inauguration Day 2025," features the president’s journey from leaving office in 2021, to the FBI’s unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, to days in court, to the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was nearly assassinated, to highlights from the campaign trail. 

DONALD TRUMP WINS 2024 ELECTION

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance portraits

The official portraits of President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

"If I give you one message to hold in your hearts today, it’s this: never ever give up," Trump says in the video.

Then, reporter voices reflecting on the "FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence… Deadly force being authorized." 

"Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy," Trump says, followed by clips of the news of his indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Smith's cases against Trump were both dismissed. Trump sat through a six-week-long unprecedented trial in Manhattan for Bragg's charges, and was found guilty by a jury, but was given a sentence of an unconditional discharge by the judge – meaning no punishment whatsoever. 

"Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair," Trump says. "You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve." 

TRUMP SWEARING-IN TO MOVE INDOORS DUE TO COLD WEATHER, SOURCE TELLS FOX NEWS

 The video shifts to Trump during his Butler rally, just moments before he was shot. 

Aerial footage police car stationed Mar-a-Lago FBI raid

Aerial footage of police stationed outside of Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid. (WFOR)

Trump, just days before accepting the Republican nomination, survived an assassination attempt at a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the event, Trump was showing off a chart highlighting how illegal immigration skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration. As he turned toward the chart, he was hit by a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear by the now-deceased would-be-assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump credits the chart for saving his life. 

"But you have to put your head down, and fight, fight, fight," Trump narrates. "Never ever, ever give up. The more people tell you it’s not possible, that it can’t be done, the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong." 

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after being shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump says to "treat the word ‘impossible’ as nothing more than motivation." 

"Relish the opportunity to be an outsider because it’s the outsiders who change the world," Trump says, "and who make a real and lasting difference." 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM 'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' AT TRUMP INAUGURATION

President-elect Trump smiles after his 2024 victory at Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, as Lara Trump watches, at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He also says, "The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead, you must keep pushing forward." 

Trump continues his narration, saying, "Never stop fighting for what you believe in and for the people who care about you." 

"America is beginning a new chapter," Trump says. "Our best days are yet to come – I can promise you that." 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

