Mayor Eric Adams, President-elect Trump meet in Florida; Adams says they didn't discuss his legal case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President-elect Trump met in Palm Beach, Florida, Friday, three days before Trump's return to the White House.

"President Trump and I had a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement shared by his spokesperson, Fabien Levy.

"While we briefly touched on a number of issues, we specifically focused on the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas and how it will have a positive impact on public safety in our country; how we can bring manufacturing jobs back to New York, particularly in the Bronx; and how we can continue to make federal investments in New York City, especially when it comes to infrastructure."

The Democratic mayor, who is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges in April, said the pair didn’t discuss his legal issues in the meeting.

As president, Trump would have the power to pardon Adams.

Adams faces charges he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for corrupt acts.

Trump, who was convicted in a New York court last year for falsifying business records, has defended Adams in the past, claiming the charges against the mayor may have been brought because he criticized President Biden over the border.

Trump said he would consider a pardon for Adams.

"To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case, and those who suggest the mayor of the largest city in the nation shouldn’t meet with the incoming president to discuss our cities' priorities because of inaccurate speculation or because we’re from different parties clearly care more about politics than people," Adams said.

"Like I’ve always done, I will take every opportunity possible to advocate for New Yorkers and our city. And, after our discussion, I strongly believe there is much our city and the federal government can partner on to make New York City safer, stronger and more affordable. I thank President Trump for his time and attention and look forward to working with him to benefit all New Yorkers."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Trump for comment.

Adams had been criticized by other New York politicians for the meeting.

"The Trump agenda is not going to help move our city or the country forward. This pilgrimage is clearly about something else," state Sen. Zellnor Myrie wrote on X this week.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander wrote on X that "Eric Adams should state immediately that he will not seek or accept a pardon from Donald Trump. New Yorkers deserve to know that their Mayor is putting their interests ahead of his own — and whether our tax dollars, or Turkish Airlines, will be financing his trip to Florida."

"Who is this meeting for, New Yorkers or Eric Adams? Our city has too many problems right now for us to worry about if he's fighting for New Yorkers or a hypothetical pardon for himself," Scott Stringer, the former city comptroller, posted on X.

Lander and Stringer are running for mayor against Adams.