NYC day care facility owner’s husband arrested in Mexico in connection to drug operation

Felix Herrera Garcia is the husband of a Bronx day care owner, who was arrested after a child died from possible fentanyl exposure

Greg Wehner
A Bronx, New York, day care owner’s husband has been arrested in Sinaloa, Mexico, in connection to the fatal overdose of a 1-year-old child who was possibly exposed to fentanyl at the facility earlier this month.

Multiple law enforcement sources, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and New York City Police Department, have confirmed with Fox News that the day care owner’s husband, Felix Herrera Garcia, was arrested in Sinaloa, where Mexico’s Sinaloa drug trafficking cartel, once run by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, is based.

Garcia is the husband of Grei Mendez De Ventura, who was arrested Sept. 16, with her neighbor, Carlisto Acevedo Brito. Both Ventura and Brito were charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and narcotics distribution resulting in death, which may carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

THIRD SUSPECT CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO NYC DAY CARE FACILITY DRUG OPERATION, RESULTING IN DEATH OF 1-YEAR-OLD

Daycare in the Bronx

One child is dead and three others have been hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl at a Bronx, N.Y., day care center. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Garcia is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the death of Nicholas Dominici, 1, and injuries of two 2-year-old boys, and an 8-month-old girl who were found unresponsive in the basement of the Bronx day care facility.

On Monday, the Department of Justice unsealed a criminal complaint charging 38-year-old Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, also known as "El Gallo," who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

NYC POLICE RELEASE PHOTOS OF DRUGS FOUND STASHED IN DAY CARE WHERE 1-YEAR-OLD DIED FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE

Drugs in bags in a cavity under the floor

A trapdoor in the floor of a Bronx, N.Y., day care center's play area contained fentanyl and other narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to New York City police. (NYPD)

No confirmation has been provided, linking Garcia with the Sinaloa Cartel.

In April, the DEA flagged the Sinaloa Cartel as "the largest, most violent, and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world," and pointed specifically at "Los Chapitos," Ivan Archivaldo, Jesus Alfredo, Joaquin and Ovidio Guzman, all sons of El Chapo Guzman. 

NYC DAY CARE OWNER, NEIGHBOR FACE FEDERAL CHARGES AFTER 1-YEAR-OLD DIES FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE: PROSECUTORS

Although "Los Chapitos" have denied being the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and being in the business of fentanyl distribution, evidence shows otherwise.

Mexican authorities claim to have seized more than 600 fentanyl labs in Sinaloa, linking the Guzman family to the labs.

The investigation into the fatal overdose is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.