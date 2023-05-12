Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NY police officer shot while chasing suspected Bloods gang member

Suffolk County police officer in stable condition after being shot in the leg

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
A Suffolk County Police officer was shot Thursday during an attempt to apprehend a robbery suspect who authorities said is a suspected Bloods gang member. 

In a statement on Instagram, the department wrote that the shooting happened in Coram on Long Island. 

Officers were conducting surveillance outside a home on Norfleet Lane after they received information Janell Funderburke, who was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred two days earlier, was inside.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. EST, the 20-year-old exited the home and fled upon seeing officers. 

An officer who was in plainclothes – a six-year veteran from the Sixth Precinct – pursued the suspect on foot and ordered Funderburke to stop after identifying himself.

A press conference in front of Stony Brook University Hospital.

Officials held a press conference Thursday in front of Stony Brook University Hospital. (Suffolk County Police Department)

However, Funderburke did not comply and fired two shots at the officer. 

He hit the officer in the upper right thigh while the officer was in front of 86 Homestead Drive.

Two tourniquets and Quikclot were applied by fellow officers – which doctors indicated stopped him from bleeding out.

The officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in a police vehicle and is now in stable condition. 

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a press conference on Thursday in front of Stony Brook University Hospital. (Suffolk County Police Department)

The department noted the officer is engaged and has a 17-month-old daughter.

Following a 20-minute standoff, Funderburke voluntarily left 98 Homestead Drive and was placed under arrest. 

He was also previously arrested in August for criminal possession of a weapon. He is now facing charges for the robbery two days ago as well as the attempted murder of the officer.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said the investigation is ongoing. (Suffolk County Police Department)

In a press conference following the incident, officials said the officer was in good spirits and that he would be OK at the end of the day. 

Funderburke is now "off the streets," according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison noted in a subsequent press conference that the investigation is ongoing. 

"This is just a reminder of how dangerous it is to be a police officer," he said.

