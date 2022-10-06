Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina police detain 17-year-old accused of killing 2 people

NC sheriff hopes the apprehension provides some relief to the families, friends of the victims

Associated Press
A 17-year-old suspect in the deaths of two teenagers found shot last month has been detained, a North Carolina sheriff announced Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced last month that a juvenile petition was filed against the 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, but authorities were still searching for the suspect. Woods and Clark were reported missing and later found dead outside Hillsborough on Sept. 18, news outlets report.

On Wednesday, Blackwood announced that the juvenile suspect had been detained, saying that he hoped the apprehension provided some relief to the families and friends of Clark and Woods. But Blackwood said officials couldn't release any further details on the case, including when and where the suspect was detained or by whom.

A North Carolina teen was apprehended by police after allegedly killing an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old.

"We understand our community is hungry for information to help process this tragedy; however, the laws regarding juvenile confidentiality are ironclad," Blackwood said. "We have no ability to set them aside, even given the heightened interest in this case."