A 7-year-old boy was fatally struck by an SUV last week as he tried to cross a road in North Carolina – and now his parents have been arrested and charged for leaving him unsupervised, according to police.

Legend Jenkins was hit by a Jeep Cherokee on May 27 at around 6 p.m. while walking with his 10-year-old brother outside a crosswalk in Gastonia, a city west of Charlotte. Their mother told a local news outlet that it was the first time she had allowed them to walk to a nearby grocery store alone.

Jenkins was rushed to a nearby medical facility with life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10 p.m.

The boy’s mother, Jessica Ivey, and his father, Sameule Jenkins, were arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect and misdemeanor child neglect, the Gastonia Police Department announced two days later.

The parents appeared in court on Friday and were both issued a $1.5 million bond, WSOC-TV reports.

"While the Gastonia Police Department offers its deepest sympathies to the family for the heartbreaking loss of their child, the investigation revealed that the children involved were unsupervised at the time the boy stepped into traffic," the Gastonia Police Department said in a press release. "In such cases, adults must be held accountable for their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for their children."

The deadly incident took place in the 1000 block of West Hudson Boulevard and the SUV was being driven by a 76-year-old woman.

Police said there is no evidence of speeding or wrongdoing on the part of the driver and no charges have been filed. The driver continues to be cooperative and the incident remains under active investigation, police said.

Summer Williams, a witness who tended to the victim at the scene, told WSOC-TV that she saw Legend step out in front of a car as his brother tried to pull him back.

"That shocked me," said Williams, who said she stopped her car and held the child in her arms and rubbed him to comfort him. At that time, he was still alive.

"Just letting him know that somebody was there and he wasn’t alone," Williams said. "Even at night, I still see his face."

The boy’s father launched a GoFundMe page before he was arrested by police, sharing photos of the victim. In one black-and-white image, Legend is wearing a T-shirt with "#Mama's Boy" emblazoned across the front.

"He was a momma's boy up and down. He was smart, creative and even if he was ill would always keep a smile," the post reads, noting Legend was about to turn 8 in August.

"He loved playing any sports. He was truly a warrior, but after being revived close to twelve times, he unfortunately passed away. WE ASK that y’all send prayers for our family in this time of heartbreak and if you wish to give, anything would be very grateful."