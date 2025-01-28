Florida man arrested for killing infant with car following argument with woman: police

A Florida man is behind bars after he intentionally ran over an infant with a car over the weekend, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Justin Golden, 20, is charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of an 8-month-old boy.

Golden was allegedly driving a female passenger and the baby on Saturday morning when he and the woman got into an argument, police said.

When approaching an intersection, Golden stopped the car, took the baby out and placed him in the road before driving off. Police said he hit the baby while leaving the scene – killing him.

Golden was identified as the baby's father by the New York Post.

It was not clear if the woman with Golden was the child's mother, but Markin Barnes, a business owner who witnessed the aftermath, told local outlet First Coast News that the baby boy was bleeding and a woman was holding him.

"Now that I’m finding out the details, it’s even worse," Barnes said. "Just the screaming, the people consoling her, you could tell it really was tragic."

Jail records show Golden was booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the case.

"We, with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office, will stop at nothing to get justice for the baby," the sheriff's office said.