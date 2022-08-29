North Carolina man sentenced to 40 years for running drug trafficking operation out of daycare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for six felony charges related to drug trafficking and firearms for running a drug operation out of several locations including an in-home daycare.

Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, was convicted by a jury on May 10, nearly four years after law enforcement officials arrested him, his wife and an associate during an investigation. A Department of Justice announcement stated that during his trial, evidence showed that he tried to obstruct investigators and prosecutors by giving false testimony, using gang members to intimidate witnesses, and "engaging in an extensive social media campaign" to wrongfully accuse police and prosecutors of wrongdoing.

"Despite Everett’s best efforts to undermine the public trust in our local law enforcement partners, investigators were able to build a comprehensive case demonstrating that he was responsible for distributing vast quantities of illegal drugs in the Fayetteville area," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley said in a statement. "The fact that he stored drugs, cash, and loaded, high-powered AR rifles at an in-home daycare further underscores the danger that Everett presented to the community at large."

The DOJ said that the Fayetteville Police Department had found that Everett was distributing large quantities of drugs from locations including an apartment. When officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the apartment building on July 16, 2018, they found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The car was being driven by co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis.

Later that day, officials executed a search warrant for the apartment, which was leased to Everett with Davis listed as an occupant. They recovered more than 36 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm, the DOJ said. The next day, agents executed another search warrant at a home believed to be Everett's primary residence where he lived and ran a daycare with his wife.

It was at that home that they recovered more than $65,000, eight firearms (several of which were loaded, high-powered rifles), ammunition, and THC edibles. They also recovered THC wax, Tramadol and drug packaging materials from a shed.

One of the high-powered rifles was set to "fire," the DOJ said, requiring just a slight amount of pressure to activate the trigger.

On July 18, 2018, agents executed yet another search warrant at a storage unit linked to Everett which contained upwards of 65 pounds of marijuana, the DOJ said.

"The threat this individual posed to the community cannot be overstated," Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims said in a statement. "Large quantities of drugs and multiple firearms – many of which were loaded and ready to fire – were recovered within a business that served parents and children. This was a tragedy waiting to happen, and because of the work from the Fayetteville Police Department, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, we’ve prevented that tragedy and ended this individual’s criminal career."

Everett's conviction came at the conclusion of a second trial after his first one resulted in a hung jury.