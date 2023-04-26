Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man allegedly participated in sex acts with dog, shared video on social media: Deputies

The North Carolina man is being held in jail on $20,000 bond

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
San Francisco Target store locks merchandise as crime surges Video

San Francisco Target store locks merchandise as crime surges

Former San Francisco Police Officer Joel Aylworth discusses shoplifting in liberal cities causing stores to shut down.

A man in North Carolina was arrested after he allegedly participated in sex acts with a dog.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it received information on April 12 concerning a resident who was allegedly participating in sexual activities with an animal, according to WBTV.

Detectives said that Cody William Sprague, 31, sent an explicit video through social media depicting himself performing sexual acts on a dog. The sheriff's office said the dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend, who wasn't aware of the incident taking place in their residence.

Sprague was charged with felony crimes against nature following the initial investigation.

TENNESSEE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY SLASHES UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS STUDENT'S FACE IN DORM ROOM 'AMBUSH': POLICE

Cody William Sprague

Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged with felony crimes against nature. (Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Sprague confessed to the accusations brought against him by investigators, according to the report.

ARIZONA AIRPORT ASSAULT: WOMAN REPORTEDLY ATTACKED, INJURED TSA AGENTS BECAUSE THEY TOOK AWAY HER APPLE JUICE

The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely as an investigation into Sprague continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sprague is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.