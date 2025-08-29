NH mom who killed cancer-stricken husband, 2 children embezzled $600K from employer, owner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The New Hampshire mother who fatally shot her cancer-stricken husband and two young children before killing herself is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from her employer.

Emily Long, 34, who served as director of operations for Wing-Itz, a local chicken wing chain with multiple locations across the state, allegedly began stealing the money in January 2023, restaurant owner Derek Fisher told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Last week, Long carried out a murder-suicide on Aug. 18 inside her family's home in Madbury, a small town in the Seacoast region northwest of Portsmouth, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Her husband Ryan Long, 48, and two of their children – son Parker, 8, and daughter Ryan, 6 – were found dead with gunshot wounds. Her third child, a toddler, was found alive without any injuries.

MOM SHOOTS FAMILY DEAD AT HOME BEFORE KILLING HERSELF, SPARES TODDLER: AG

While the financial loss was significant, Fisher told Fox News Digital that he did not feel comfortable pursuing the money out of consideration for the surviving child.

"I have no interest in punishing that child for something he didn't do," Fisher said.

Instead, Fisher is actively supporting a GoFundMe campaign for the child and using social media to help raise funds for the toddler’s care.

OREGON WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH IN HOME WITH 5 CHILDREN; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

Fisher said he filed three separate police reports for his Hampton, Dover and Newmarket sites after growing suspicious. Hampton Chief of Police Alex Reno told Fox News Digital Friday that its agency was not able to follow up with the suspect before she killed herself and has since suspended the investigation.

According to local outlets citing police reports, Fisher noticed discrepancies while reviewing finances with an accountant, finding cash deposits that were never actually recorded in company accounts.

INSIDE THE DEADLY 'SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE' THAT SHATTERED A CONNECTICUT FAMILY'S WORLD

He confronted Long and requested two months of her personal bank statements, which the bank later said had been manipulated, according to Seacoastonline. When Fisher asked her to accompany him to the bank, she allegedly refused, saying she would either resign or be fired, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I felt I had no other option other (than) to go to law enforcement," Fisher said. "I trusted her. I deeply cared for her and her family. The end result is devastating."