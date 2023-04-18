Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

New York man accused of killing woman in driveway had 'short fuse,' hated trespassers: report

Kaylin Gillis, 20, made a wrong turn up Kevin Monahan's driveway before she died of a gunshot wound

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
We put a national spotlight on New York City's crime problem: Jim Jordan Video

We put a national spotlight on New York City's crime problem: Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, shares what he learned from listening to New York City crime victims' testimony on 'Hannity.' 

A New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman traveling in a car that made a wrong turn up his driveway had an alleged "short fuse" and hated trespassers, according to a new report.

A car carrying Kaylin Gillis and three friends turned down the wrong driveway off Patterson Hill Road in Hebron, about 55 miles north of Albany, between 9 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, prosecutors say. 

Then the 65-year-old homeowner, Kevin Monahan, allegedly walked out with a gun and opened fire.

At least one shot struck Gillis, who turned 20 in February. 

NEW YORK WOMAN SHOT, KILLED BY HOMEOWNER AFTER CAR SHE WAS IN PULLED INTO WRONG DRIVEWAY

Kaylin Gillis was in a car that turned down the wrong driveway in upstate New York Saturday night when the homeowner allegedly opened fire. The former high school cheerleader from nearby Schuylerville died of a gunshot wound.

Kaylin Gillis was in a car that turned down the wrong driveway in upstate New York Saturday night when the homeowner allegedly opened fire. The former high school cheerleader from nearby Schuylerville died of a gunshot wound. (Kaylin Gillis, Schuylerville Varsity Cheerleading/Facebook)

"It’s shocking, but I’m not surprised," Monahan’s next door neighbor, Adam Matthews, told the New York Post. "He had a short fuse. There was never any doubt he had a short fuse."

He called his neighbor a "narcissist" and said he often fumed over trespassers on his rural driveway.

"It was always, ‘People just drive up my driveway and they think it’s a road,’" he told the paper. "He was very adamant people didn’t come up, and for a long time he kept the bottom of his driveway gated because so many people did mistake it for a roadway because it’s so wide at the bottom."

Now Monahan faces a charge of second-degree murder for Gillis' death.

Kevin D. Monahan in a booking photo taken over the weekend. He faces a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who was in a car that authorities said made a wrong turn up his driveway.

Kevin D. Monahan in a booking photo taken over the weekend. He faces a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who was in a car that authorities said made a wrong turn up his driveway. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The area had low cell reception, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, who said the group drove to the neighboring town of Salem before contacting 911.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but she died of her injuries.

NEW YORK WOMAN SHOT, KILLED AFTER BEING DRIVEN TO WRONG ADDRESS

"This is a very sad case of some young adults who were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," Murphy said during a news briefing.

Sheriff Murphy said he knew Gillis personally. She graduated from Schuylerville High School in 2021, where she was part of the varsity cheer squad.

Kaylin Gillis in an undated photo. She turned 20 in late February and died Saturday of a gunshot wound after she and a group of friends drove down the wrong driveway in rural upstate New York, according to authorities.

Kaylin Gillis in an undated photo. She turned 20 in late February and died Saturday of a gunshot wound after she and a group of friends drove down the wrong driveway in rural upstate New York, according to authorities. (GoFundMe)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her father works in the Washington County Jail, according to the Albany Times Union.

Records show Monahan is being held in neighboring Warren County.

Supporters have raised more than $55,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to cover Gillis' funeral expenses.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports