New Turpin family lawsuits accuse foster family of horrific abuse after rescue from biological parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two new lawsuits filed on behalf of six of the 13 Turpin siblings accuse Riverside County, California, and other foster care entities of negligence after the county placed them in an allegedly abusive foster home for three years despite their pleas for help.

The lawsuits state that Riverside County, as well as ChildNet Youth and Family Services, Inc., and Foster Family Network, placed six of the youngest Turpin siblings in the care of abusive foster parents after the siblings were rescued from their biological parents Louise and David Turpin's "House of Horrors" in 2018 – a continuation of their horror.

"These kids were horribly abused by their biological parents — basically imprisoned for their whole lives," Roger Booth, an attorney for four of the six Turpin children, told Fox News Digital. "And then they finally got freed from that situation and placed under the care of the county and then were subject to more abuse."

CALIFORNIA FOSTER FAMILY ACCUSED OF ABUSING TURPIN CHILDREN RESCUED FROM ‘HOUSE OF HORRORS'

The lawsuits state that the defendants understood the rescued Turpin children "were in a very fragile state, both physically and emotionally," and "needed to be placed in a home where they could recover from their trauma and learn how to integrate into society."

The opposite occurred, however, when the county, through ChildNet, placed the six minor Turpin siblings in the care of two foster parents identified as Marcelino and Rosa Olguin, despite the fact that the couple "had a prior history of abusing and neglecting children who had been placed in their care," according to the lawsuits, which accused ChildNet of having a "financial incentive" to "continue placing a large number of children in this foster home" for the county.

ChildNet Director of Development and Communications Brett Lewis told Fox News Digital in a statement that the "organization is not at liberty to disclose facts or discuss the allegations made in the complaint" at this time.

EMOTIONAL STATEMENTS FROM PARENTS, KIDS IN TORTURE CASE

"We look forward to providing the facts at the appropriate time in court," Lewis said. "Our agency has been serving California’s most vulnerable, traumatized youth for over 50 years. We have a strong track record of providing excellent care and continue to demonstrate our commitment to these children."

The plaintiffs, who spent the majority of their lives in isolation without any kind of contact with the outside world until 2018, are accusing the defendants of severe physical and emotional abuse.

Marcelino Olguin is accused of not only hitting the plaintiffs but "grabbing and fondling their buttocks, legs and breasts, kissing them on the mouth and making sexually suggestive comments."

The foster parents and their daughter are also accused of making the children "sit in a circle and recount in detail the horrors that they had experienced while living with their biological parents"; preventing them from communicating with their adult siblings; and forcing them to sit outside "for many hours at a time" as punishment. They also allegedly verbally abused the plaintiffs, "telling them that they were worthless, would never be loved and should commit suicide," the complaints state.

CALIFORNIA HOUSE WHERE ALLEGED TORTURE OF 13 CHILDREN TOOK PLACE GOES UP FOR SALE, REPORT SAYS

The couple also forced the children to "eat excessive amounts of food, which led to eating disorders" and sometimes "eat their own vomit."

"Defendants had a duty to protect plaintiffs, but instead protected the foster parents by failing to report the abuse and neglect of plaintiffs to child protective services or to law enforcement and by failing to intervene and interfere when abuse and neglect was reported by others," the lawsuits state. "Defendants allowed plaintiffs to remain in the home for three years."

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation eventually led to the arrests of Marcelino and Rosa Olguin, as well as their daughter, in March of 2021. They face charges of lewd acts with a child, inflicting injury on a child, willful child cruelty and false imprisonment.

CALIFORNIA SISTERS IMPRISONED, TORTURED BY PARENTS ALONG WITH SIBLINGS BREAK SILENCE: ‘IT WAS HELL’

Only then were plaintiffs removed from the couple's care.

Booth is arguing that Riverside County and ChildNet "dropped the ball."

Whereas the defendants should have "found the best possible home" for the six children, they placed them in the care of two individuals and their daughter who were wholly unfit to care for the traumatized children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A total of 13 Turpin children ranging in age from 2 to 29 lived in their parents' abusive household about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles before their rescue four years ago.