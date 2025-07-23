Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New Jersey

New Jersey seagull snatches sandwich out of stunned woman's hand

Wildwood Crest, NJ visitor captured the brazen theft on camera after anticipating bird attack

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
A woman was sitting on Wildwood Crest Beach in New Jersey on July 19, 2025, when a seagull swooped in and stole the sandwich she was eating right out of her hand. (Victoria Shannon Reed via Storyful)

A beach-goer in New Jersey was left hungry after a seagull swooped in and stole the sandwich she was eating right out of her hand.

The incident happened on Saturday on Wildwood Crest's beach. While some were asking on social media why she was filming herself eating, Victoria Shannon Reed had set up the camera to watch for gulls.

"I decided to film myself eating a sandwich on the beach because I knew the seagulls were aggressive," she told newsgathering website Storyful. 

"While filming, a seagull came from behind me and grabbed my sandwich. This scared me and caused me to scream, become completely stunned and then decided to chase after them."

Woman looks for gulls while eating on beach

Victoria Shannon Reed was looking up for seagulls while eating a sandwich on a New Jersey beach on July 19, 2025.  (Victoria Shannon Reed)

Wildwood Crest is located in Cape May County, New Jersey. The beach is known for "swimming, sailing and sunsets," its website says. 

Seagull approaches to steal sandwich

A seagull swoops in to steal Victoria Shannon Reed's sandwich while she was eating on Wildwood Crest Beach in New Jersey on Saturday.  (Victoria Shannon Reed)

"If your vacation dream is to awaken to the sound of the ocean and the call of the sea gulls, or step out of your room for a romantic walk on the beach, then Wildwood Crest is for you," the beach's description reads. 

Woman shocked after sandwich stolen by seagull

Victoria Shannon Reed looks off in shock after a seagull store her sandwich on the beach. (Victoria Shannon Reed)

The location is less than an hour's drive away from Atlantic City. New Jersey's beaches are well-known tourist destinations during the summer. 