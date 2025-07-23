New Jersey seagull snatches sandwich out of stunned woman's hand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beach-goer in New Jersey was left hungry after a seagull swooped in and stole the sandwich she was eating right out of her hand.

The incident happened on Saturday on Wildwood Crest's beach. While some were asking on social media why she was filming herself eating, Victoria Shannon Reed had set up the camera to watch for gulls.

"I decided to film myself eating a sandwich on the beach because I knew the seagulls were aggressive," she told newsgathering website Storyful.

"While filming, a seagull came from behind me and grabbed my sandwich. This scared me and caused me to scream, become completely stunned and then decided to chase after them."

Wildwood Crest is located in Cape May County, New Jersey. The beach is known for "swimming, sailing and sunsets," its website says.

"If your vacation dream is to awaken to the sound of the ocean and the call of the sea gulls, or step out of your room for a romantic walk on the beach, then Wildwood Crest is for you," the beach's description reads.

The location is less than an hour's drive away from Atlantic City. New Jersey's beaches are well-known tourist destinations during the summer.