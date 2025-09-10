New HARR-E robot lets you summon trash pickup like an Uber for your garbage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tired of dragging your bins to the curb and waking up to the roar of garbage trucks? A new robot called HARR-E could change that routine. Built by American manufacturing giant Oshkosh Corp., this autonomous trash collector comes to your door when you call it, just like a rideshare.

HARR-E trash robot takes curb work away

HARR-E isn't your average bin on wheels. The robot uses AI-enabled sensors, cameras and self-driving navigation to travel through neighborhoods. Request it with an app or even through a virtual at-home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. The robot then rolls quietly from a central hub to your home, opens its lid and carries away your trash before returning to unload and recharge. The idea is simple: garbage pickup on your schedule, not the city's.

Autonomous trash pickup for planned communities

HARR-E is designed for planned communities and business parks that already use shared trash facilities. Once the robot drops off waste at the hub, traditional trucks still handle hauling it to recycling centers or landfills. That means fewer missed pickups, cleaner streets and less frustration when bins overflow before collection day.

Why the HARR-E trash robot matters

The robot isn't just another CES prototype. HARR-E won a CES Picks Award, judged by a panel of industry experts. That recognition signals this isn't just hype, it's a concept serious enough to stand out among thousands of gadgets on display in Las Vegas.

And it's not just convenient. HARR-E could bring real benefits:

Less noise: No more 6 a.m. garbage truck wake-ups.

No more 6 a.m. garbage truck wake-ups. Cleaner streets: Trash gets collected before it piles up.

Trash gets collected before it piles up. On-demand service: Pickups happen when you choose.

Pickups happen when you choose. Lower emissions: Electric operation cuts pollution compared to diesel trucks.

Oshkosh developed the system with its Pratt Miller business unit, known for advanced engineering in robotics and autonomy. That expertise makes the concept far more credible than a flashy demo. As Jay Iyengar, Oshkosh's executive vice president and chief technology officer, put it:

"Self-driving technology will play an increasing role in our daily lives. HARR-E is a great example of how autonomous technology can make chores like taking out the trash a thing of the past."

Smarter AI recycling to reduce waste

Oshkosh is also building AI recycling systems that can scan bins and detect items that don't belong. One mistake often ruins an entire load, sending recyclables straight to landfills. This technology could prevent that waste before it leaves the neighborhood. Combined with everyday habits like donating or thrifting instead of tossing items, these improvements could help communities shrink their landfill footprint.

What this means for you

If your neighborhood adopts a system like HARR-E, you may never need to chase the garbage truck again. Instead, you could schedule trash pickup with your phone or smart speaker whenever it's convenient. And if smarter recycling tools roll out, your recycling efforts could actually have a bigger impact.

Kurt's key takeaways

HARR-E points to a future where everyday chores get easier, cleaner and smarter. Garbage day might one day disappear, replaced by trash robots you summon with a tap.

Would you welcome a robot like HARR-E to handle your garbage, or would you still prefer the old-school truck? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

