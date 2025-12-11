New Hampshire 6-year-old tests positive for cocaine, cannabis, as mother faces multiple charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Hampshire woman has been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering after her daughter ingested a THC gummy and later tested positive for cannabinoids and cocaine, according to officials.

The incident prompted a police investigation after the state Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified Nashua Police Department on Nov. 3.

According to a release shared by Nashua Police Department, detectives learned the 6-year-old had been hospitalized following the ingestion and that her mother allegedly told a witness not to cooperate with investigators.

"While at the hospital, the juvenile victim tested positive for the illegal drugs, cannabinoids, and cocaine," the release said.

"Detectives learned that Goulet had told a witness not to cooperate with the police investigation, and detectives determined that Goulet had neglected her duty to care for her juvenile daughter.

Paige Goulet, 30, was arrested Monday by Meredith police on a felony warrant for tampering with witnesses tied to the ongoing Nashua police investigation.

She was then taken into custody by Nashua police and formally charged.

She is now facing charges of tampering with witnesses and endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent, per the release.

Goulet was released on $300 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on Jan. 7.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meredith and Nashua Police Departments for comment.