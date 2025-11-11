Florida parents arrested after 4-year-old twins allegedly shot themselves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of 4-year-old twin boys are facing charges after their children allegedly shot themselves with an unsecured gun inside the family’s Florida home, police said.

Keishara Goodrum, 39, was arrested on two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm and Maurice Bright, 40, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that both children were transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for continued care and are in critical but stable condition.

Deputies initially responded to AdventHealth East Orlando hospital for a report of two 4-year-old boys with gunshot wounds who had been transported to the hospital by their parents.

The parents told deputies that they did not witness the incident, but both heard a loud "pop" inside their home, according to the arrest affidavit.

Goodrum said she was in the kitchen making breakfast for her and her five children, and Bright was on the back porch cooking on the grill when the incident unfolded.

Goodrum told deputies that she had been drinking the night before and the twins may have gotten access to the gun because she forgot to secure it after leaving it under a couch cushion.