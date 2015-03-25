Neighbor saves autistic girl after she falls from window

A 7-year-old Brooklyn girl is miraculously alive and well today after she fell from a third-floor window and was luckily caught by a sure-handed neighbor.

Cops said little Keyla McCree pushed out one of the accordion pieces that was holding a brand new air conditioner in a bedroom window of her Coney Island apartment and squeezed through the tiny opening before plummeting three stories.

“She’s fine,” said the girl’s worried mom, Shaleema McCree. “Not a scratch on her. The man caught her, thank God. It’s a miracle.”

McCree said she had taken a younger son to the bathroom when Kayla, an autistic girl who is small for her age, pushed her way through the window. Witnesses said Kayla did not fall right away, instead, she found herself perched on top of the unit, clueless to the danger she was in.

