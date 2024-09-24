Indiana University fraternity brother accused of attacking multiple female classmates in one week

A fraternity member at Indiana University is facing seven felony charges after he allegedly assaulted two women over the span of a week at Greek residences on campus in September.

Monroe County authorities charged Noah Apgar, 20, with five counts of rape, one count of strangulation and one count of criminal confinement in connection with the alleged attacks.

"On September 15, 2024, an IU student reported to officers that a rape occurred on September 6, 2024, at a Greek house on North Eagleson Avenue," a spokesperson with the IU police told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The suspect in this case, Noah Apgar, is the same suspect from the rape that occurred on September 13, 2024, at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. On September 17, 2024, Apgar was arrested for rape, strangulation, and confinement. He has been trespassed from all IU property."

Apgar is the third male UI student to be arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults since late August, according to local news outlet WIBW.

The first reported assault, which took place between midnight and 2 a.m. after a Friday evening out, is detailed in a probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The victim in that case, identified as Victim No. 1, told police that she and Apgar met up at a fraternity house after they connected on Snapchat despite having never spoken in person.

At that fraternity house, Apgar allegedly told the victim she was "'only dressed like this to get with every other guy here' or 'you're dressed like that because you talk to guys,'" the affidavit states.

Later that evening, the victim and Apgar traveled to his fraternity house at Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Apgar allegedly convinced the victim to go into the bathroom with him, at which point they started consensually kissing until the suspect apparently became aggressive and assaulted the victim despite her vocal pleas to stop, according to the affidavit.

Security camera footage obtained by campus police apparently shows the victim "smiling and willingly walking behind Mr. Apgar." However, when she emerges from the bathroom later on, she "she looks generally disheveled," with red marks on her neck.

The victim then left the fraternity house and "screamed" for help, eventually finding two sorority members who escorted her to their residence and got her the assistance she needed.

Security camera footage also apparently shows a student holding Apgar back from following Victim 1.

While the second assault is not detailed in court records, police said the events of the second alleged attack are similar to those in the first.

Apgar's public defender, Brady Lory, declined comment on the case at this time.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon told Fox News Digital in a statement that the SAE Fraternity Service Center "was made aware of an allegation involving a member of our chapter at Indiana University."

"Upon learning of the alleged incident, SAE immediately suspended the member and began working with the University administration. We are also fully cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident and have urged all of our local members to do the same," the fraternity said.



"Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of sexual violence," the fraternity added. "Violence in any form does not represent the Fraternity’s values as defined by our creed, The True Gentlemen. We are committed to the well-being of our members, guests, and their respective communities. Our staff will continue to work with our chapters, university officials, and local alumni leaders to reinforce these values."