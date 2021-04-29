Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall to produce flooding across Mid-Atlantic, Southwest

Higher elevations in New York, New England could see wet snow

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, April 29Video

National weather forecast, April 29

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A slow-moving frontal boundary extending from the Northeast through the Ohio Valley is reaching southwest into the Mississippi Valley and Texas.

OKLAHOMA NAMED NEW LIGHTNING CAPITAL OF AMERICA

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from parts of the Mid-Atlantic to the Tennessee Valley from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms (Credit: Fox News)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms (Credit: Fox News)

Additionally, a slight risk of excessive rainfall has been issued over a region including Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Heavy rain will produce scattered areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads and small streams being most vulnerable.

Heavy rain will produce areas of flash flooding ​​(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will produce areas of flash flooding ​​(Credit: Fox News)

Rain picks up in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by early Friday and extends back into parts of the Ohio Valley.

Cooler air on the northern side of the system does mean a chance for wet snow in upstate New York and higher elevations in interior New England late Friday and Saturday morning.

Rain picks up in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Rain picks up in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Otherwise, temperatures in front of the storm line remain warm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Highs across the Southeast and parts of the East Coast will again be in the 70s and 80s on Thursday.

Your Money