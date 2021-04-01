Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

National weather forecast: Freezing temperatures, snow to chill eastern US

A low-pressure system will bring heavy precipitation to the Northeast

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
National Forecast, April 1Video

National Forecast, April 1

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A strengthening low-pressure system off the coast of New England is producing light to moderate rain along coastal sections of the Northeast.

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS BRACE FOR CONTINUED RAINFALL AFTER RECORD FLOODING

Behind this system, much colder temperatures are being pulled into the eastern states.

As a result, the system is expected to turn to snow across upstate New York and northern New England.

Four to eight inches of heavy snow could fall over upstate New York and New England. (Fox News)

Four to eight inches of heavy snow could fall over upstate New York and New England. (Fox News)

Four to eight inches of wet snow could fall.

Additionally, the system is expected to lead to rivers to rise and ice jams to occur in northern and central Maine.

Flood Watches are also in effect. 

Areas from the Plains to Tennessee Valley will see sub-freezing temperatures. (Fox News)

Areas from the Plains to Tennessee Valley will see sub-freezing temperatures. (Fox News)

However, for most in the eastern U.S., the current weather pattern will mean cold temperatures.

Many locations from the Plains to the Tennessee Valley begin the month with sub-freezing temperatures.

Highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s and 40s across the Midwest. By Friday, even colder temperatures are expected.

Freeze advisories have been issued across Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio. (Fox News)

Freeze advisories have been issued across Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio. (Fox News)

Freeze Warnings have been issued across the middle Mississippi Valley, Tennessee and lower Ohio Valleys.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Low temperatures will reach freezing as far south as central Georgia.

Your Money