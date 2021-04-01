National weather forecast: Freezing temperatures, snow to chill eastern US

A strengthening low-pressure system off the coast of New England is producing light to moderate rain along coastal sections of the Northeast.

Behind this system, much colder temperatures are being pulled into the eastern states.

As a result, the system is expected to turn to snow across upstate New York and northern New England.

Four to eight inches of wet snow could fall.

Additionally, the system is expected to lead to rivers to rise and ice jams to occur in northern and central Maine.

Flood Watches are also in effect.

However, for most in the eastern U.S., the current weather pattern will mean cold temperatures.

Many locations from the Plains to the Tennessee Valley begin the month with sub-freezing temperatures.

Highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s and 40s across the Midwest. By Friday, even colder temperatures are expected.

Freeze Warnings have been issued across the middle Mississippi Valley, Tennessee and lower Ohio Valleys.

Low temperatures will reach freezing as far south as central Georgia.