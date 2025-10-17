National Guard intervenes as suspect swings foot-long kitchen knife in violent DC street brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the National Guard helped break up a violent street brawl in Southeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday night after a woman allegedly stabbed a man with a 12-inch kitchen knife.

Tiana Robinson, 31, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Kenneth Evans, 29, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with simple assault.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, MPD officers and members of the National Guard responded to a brawl after being flagged down by a concerned citizen.

WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN 'SAFE' DC NEIGHBORHOOD AS TRUMP LAUNCHES FEDERAL POLICE TAKEOVER

During the fight, a man was stabbed in the hand with what he described as a foot-long kitchen knife, according to a court affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. He was later taken to Howard University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the confrontation started as the victim and his cousin were leaving a restaurant, heading to the Navy Yard Metro Station, and realized a man and woman were following them.

BLUE CITY CRIME CRISIS: REPEAT OFFENDER STRIKES AGAIN AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER

An argument ensued, and Evans allegedly punched the victim's cousin in the face "out of nowhere" with a closed fist, prompting the victim to step in, according to witnesses.

During the struggle, Robinson allegedly swung a large knife at the victim, causing a deep cut in his palm.

DC’S 100TH HOMICIDE OF YEAR PUTS POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD ON EDGE AS POLICE HUNT FOR KILLER

Several National Guard members who were on patrol nearby witnessed the fight and stepped in to break it up, according to court documents.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw one of the suspects holding a knife during the fight, though police were only able to find a blood trail and no weapon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.