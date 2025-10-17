Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington DC

National Guard intervenes as suspect swings foot-long kitchen knife in violent DC street brawl

Service members on patrol witnessed the fight and broke up the confrontation

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Ex-ABC journo claims D.C. National Guard deployment all for show and scaring Black, Brown locals Video

Ex-ABC journo claims D.C. National Guard deployment all for show and scaring Black, Brown locals

Former ABC senior national correspondent Terry Moran argued Thursday that President Donald Trump’s U.S. National Guard deployment and federalization of D.C. police are all for show.

Members of the National Guard helped break up a violent street brawl in Southeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday night after a woman allegedly stabbed a man with a 12-inch kitchen knife.

Tiana Robinson, 31, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Kenneth Evans, 29, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with simple assault.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, MPD officers and members of the National Guard responded to a brawl after being flagged down by a concerned citizen.

National Guard

National Guard members and a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle at a staging area inside the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C. (Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

During the fight, a man was stabbed in the hand with what he described as a foot-long kitchen knife, according to a court affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. He was later taken to Howard University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the confrontation started as the victim and his cousin were leaving a restaurant, heading to the Navy Yard Metro Station, and realized a man and woman were following them.

Washington, D.C., police car

Two people have been charged in the incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. (iStock)

An argument ensued, and Evans allegedly punched the victim's cousin in the face "out of nowhere" with a closed fist, prompting the victim to step in, according to witnesses.

During the struggle, Robinson allegedly swung a large knife at the victim, causing a deep cut in his palm.

National Guard service members outside Union Station

Service members from the National Guard stand outside Union Station, just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Aug. 14, 2025.  (Fox News Digital/Peter Pinedo)

Several National Guard members who were on patrol nearby witnessed the fight and stepped in to break it up, according to court documents.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw one of the suspects holding a knife during the fight, though police were only able to find a blood trail and no weapon.

MPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
