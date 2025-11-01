National Guard, police confront hundreds of juveniles amid Halloween chaos in DC’s Navy Yard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video captured chaotic scenes in Washington, D.C., on Halloween night, appearing to show National Guard members chasing after young people in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a massive group of juveniles who allegedly were "engaging in fights and disrupting the flow of traffic."

Police said five people were taken into custody, including four juveniles. They face charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, public consumption of marijuana and resisting arrest. One sergeant suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground while trying to restore order in a park, officials said.

TRUMP EXPANDS DC CRIME TASK FORCE WITH HIRING PUSH OF NATIONWIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT

"The behavior displayed last night in Navy Yard is unacceptable, and MPD and our law enforcement partners will have an increased presence tonight to ensure this does not happen again," Chief of Police Pamela Smith said in a statement Saturday.

Bgeinning around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, MPD said First District officers "observed several groups of juveniles converge on the park area between First Street and New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, adjacent to an entrance to the Navy Yard Metro Station." Police said the group increased in size "to several hundred juveniles" by around 8 p.m.

"Initially the group was peaceful and did not disrupt the area. As the evening progressed, many of the juveniles within the group began engaging in fights and disrupting the flow of traffic, repeatedly ignoring instructions to remain on sidewalks," police continued.

SUSPECT IN MURDERS OF CONGRESSIONAL INTERN AND 17-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED MONTHS AFTER SHOOTINGS, OFFICIAL SAYS

"Additional MPD members, and our partners, including Metro Transit Police, United States Capitol Police, the National Guard, and members of the Federal Task Force, responded to the area, closing streets and engaging the group to restore order," the department said. "MPD and our partners cleared the park area and directed many of the juveniles to the Navy Yard Metro Station," police also said. "The group was finally dispersed by approximately 11:00 p.m. MPD and our partners maintained a large presence through the overnight hours to ensure no further unlawful activity occurred."

Footage taken by a resident in the area appeared to show National Guard members running after young people in a park, according to WUSA9.

The deployment of National Guard troops to the streets of D.C. was extended until at least February 2026, Politico reported this week, citing a U.S. defense official.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration is also expanding its D.C. Task Force launched earlier in 2025 to combat crime in the nation's capital with a new hiring portal that's open to law enforcement and civilians across the country, Fox News Digital learned this week.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.