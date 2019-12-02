Nashville cops hunt teen murder suspects, two others on the run after jailbreak

Four "dangerous" teens — including one accused of killing a young Tennessee musician and another who's charged in the murder of a 19-year-old man — escaped juvenile detention late Saturday night and remained the targets of an intense manhunt Monday, officials said.

Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, all fled the Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

ESCAPED MISSOURI INMATE CAUGHT LIVING IN MAKESHIFT HUT 'OFF THE GRID' IN DELAWARE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

The four teens were part of a supervised work detail when the person overseeing them left the quartet unattended in order to deal with a fight that broke out in another part of the detention facility, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. The group "managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside."

By the time police learned of the escape, the four teens had more than a half-hour head start, officials said.

MISSOURI SUSPECT WALKS INTO POLICE HEADQUARTERS COVERED IN BLOOD: 'I JUST COMMITTED 2 MURDERS'

Wright is one of five juveniles charged in the murder of Kyle Yorlets, a 24-year-old who was fatally shot on Feb. 7 in an alley behind his home. Marsh is accused of killing a 19-year-old named Charles Easley on April 8, according to authorities.

Both Howse and Caruthers have been charged with armed robbery and gun possession in the past, investigators said. Howse was most recently arrested on Nov. 21 on charges of auto theft and gun possession, and Caruthers, jailed on armed robbery charges in August 2018, has been transferred to adult court.

Wright's mother, Martine Wright, said she tried to get help for her son before Yorlets' death. She told WZTV in February he had been to the juvenile detention center numerous times, and she tried to leave him there to teach him a lesson, but was told child neglect charges would be filed against her if she didn't pick Wright up from the facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When she reached out to the juvenile system for help, there was no help there. And, unfortunately, this is the end result,” Wright's stepfather, Roy Knowles, said at the time.

Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville's Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.