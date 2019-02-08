Five youths, 12 to 16 years old, are charged in Nashville musician's murder

Five juveniles have been charged with the murder of a young musician who police say was shot during a robbery outside his Nashville home on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced in a press release on Friday that the five have been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets.

According to police, the suspects were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Yorlets’ home in the 3200 block of Torbett Street when they saw him outside. Police say that during their interaction with the victim, they took his wallet and demanded his vehicle keys.

WANTED OKLAHOMA FUGITIVE, ACCUSED OF BRUTALLY KILLING EX-WIFE IN FRONT OF KIDS, ARRESTED IN MEXICO

Officials say they believe Yorlets resisted and was shot.

He managed to get inside his home and was found by one of his roommates about 3 p.m. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Under Tennessee law, three of the five teenagers were identified by police because of their ages and the charges they face but Fox News has chosen not identify any of the suspects because they are all juveniles.

The oldest suspect is 16, and the youngest is 12.

GEORGIA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED ROBBER AT FAMILY DOLLAR

Police recovered the stolen pickup truck on Thursday evening and, working with the Juvenile Crime Task Force and local authorities, investigators were led to a Walmart in West Nashville, where the suspects were all taken into custody.

A loaded 9-millimeter pistol was recovered from the suspects, as well as a second loaded pistol which was recovered from inside the store. Both firearms were reported stolen.

A second vehicle that the suspects reportedly took to the Walmart was also reported stolen.

Yorlets, a Pennsylvania native, attended Belmont University and was a member of a local band named Carverton.

His bandmates released a statement on Twitter confirming Yorlets death.

“We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us,” the statement read. “We will never forget kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP