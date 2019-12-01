Missouri suspect walks into police headquarters covered in blood: 'I just committed 2 murders'

A suspect in two Missouri Thanksgiving Day homicides was arrested after he walked into a police headquarters covered in blood and said, “I know I just committed two murders.”

Torry Upchurch, 27, was being sought when he turned up at the Jefferson City Police Department soon after the murders Thursday of 17-year-old Earle Key Jr. and 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook, police said.

“During the initial interview, the suspect implicated himself in both homicides,” Lt. David Williams said in a news release.

MISSOURI MAN CHARGED AFTER WIFE FOUND DEAD IN FREEZER

Upchurch was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

Key and Hill-Cook were killed at addresses four miles apart in a span of about four hours, Fox 22 Columbia reported.

Upchurch knew the teen and Hill-Cook was his girlfriend, according to the station.

REMAINS FOUND IN NEBRASKA AND MISSOURI IDENTIFIED AS MISSING WISCONSIN BROTHERS

Police said Key died instantly after Upchurch shot him in the face with a 9-mm. handgun. He was shot when he answered a knock at the door.

Police said Hill-Cook was shot multiple times.

A friend of Hill-Cook’s told police that Upchurch shot Hill-Cook after telling her to “stay in the car,” the station reported.

The friend said Hill-Cook was trying to help her with her belongings and child, the station reported. She said that made Upchurch angry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After shooting Hill-Cook, Upchurch then took her car.