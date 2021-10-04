Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

NC mother wanted for murder, child abduction arrested in Georgia

Police: Camille Singleton taken into custody, 2-year-old son safe with family

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Camille Singleton, a North Carolina mother who was wanted for murder and for abducting her 2-year-old son, was arrested Sunday in Georgia.

South Fulton Police assisted with putting Singleton in custody and returning the child to the family.
 

Singleton is the prime suspect in the murder of her relative, 68-year-old Inita Gaither. Police said they discovered Gaither’s body Thursday afternoon at her Clayton, North Carolina, home during a welfare check, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. A murder warrant was taken out for Singleton by investigators. 


An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for the toddler after the child's father provided information to investigators while being deployed at sea on a U.S. Navy ship.

Singleton had been driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574, but investigators said the keys to that vehicle were left in the dropbox of a U-Haul outlet in Georgia.

Clayton police detectives are currently on their way to Georgia, according to a Facebook post.

