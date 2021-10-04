NC mother wanted for murder, child abduction arrested in Georgia
Police: Camille Singleton taken into custody, 2-year-old son safe with family
Camille Singleton, a North Carolina mother who was wanted for murder and for abducting her 2-year-old son, was arrested Sunday in Georgia.
HIKER CLAIMS HE SAW BRIAN LAUNDRIE NEAR APPALACHIAN TRAIL
South Fulton Police assisted with putting Singleton in custody and returning the child to the family.
Singleton is the prime suspect in the murder of her relative, 68-year-old Inita Gaither. Police said they discovered Gaither’s body Thursday afternoon at her Clayton, North Carolina, home during a welfare check, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. A murder warrant was taken out for Singleton by investigators.
FORMER NASCAR DRIVER JOHN WES TOWNLEY KILLED IN GEORGIA SHOOTING
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for the toddler after the child's father provided information to investigators while being deployed at sea on a U.S. Navy ship.
Singleton had been driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574, but investigators said the keys to that vehicle were left in the dropbox of a U-Haul outlet in Georgia.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Clayton police detectives are currently on their way to Georgia, according to a Facebook post.