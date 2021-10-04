Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Georgia shooting

A former NASCAR driver was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday, a report said.

John Wes Townley, 31, who retired from racing professionally in 2017, was mortally wounded in the Athens shooting that police believe was related to domestic violence, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The unidentified 30-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It was unclear what, if any, type of relationship existed between Townley and the woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 32-year-old man who knows the ex-racer is suspected in connection to the deadly shooting. He has not yet been charged.

Townley competed in 76 NASCAR races from 2008 to 2016, mainly in the Truck Series. His sole victory came in 2015 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Motorsport.com.

This story first appeared in the New York Post