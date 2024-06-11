Multiple people critically injured following shooting in Memphis, police say

Three minors and one adult are critically injured following a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday evening, police said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) confirmed with Fox News Digital that the shooting happened at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Four victims were driven to Baptist Hospital Memphis in critical condition.

The victims have not been identified, and their ages have not been shared.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

In a social media post, the MPD said that Interstate 240/Poplar Northbound was "blocked due to an investigation."

This is a developing story.