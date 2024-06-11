Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Multiple people critically injured following shooting in Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department said that all four victims are in critical condition

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Three minors and one adult are critically injured following a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday evening, police said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) confirmed with Fox News Digital that the shooting happened at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Four victims were driven to Baptist Hospital Memphis in critical condition.

The victims have not been identified, and their ages have not been shared.

Memphis Police

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after four people were shot and critically injured. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

The investigation is ongoing, police said

In a social media post, the MPD said that Interstate 240/Poplar Northbound was "blocked due to an investigation."

This is a developing story.

