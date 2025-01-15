More of Trump's dream team heads to the Hill and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. More Trump nominees face Senate grilling.

2. Top 5 moments from Hegseth's hearing.

3. Actor goes ballistic on Newsom over wildfires.

MAJOR HEADLINES

FINAL WORDS – Biden releases farewell letter, says it’s been ‘privilege of my life to serve this nation.' Continue reading …

TIME FOR CHANGE – Trump announces plan to establish a new agency once he returns to power. Continue reading …

FLIPPED THE SCRIPT – Meghan Markle called out for trying to copy one of America's most iconic lifestyle experts. Continue reading …

NOT SO SWEET – Machete suspect's past exposed after he's let out of jail before Trump's inauguration. Continue reading …

SMALL WORLD – 'Friends' star David Schwimmer served legendary celebrity with divorce papers. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

RETURNING TO THE OFFICE – House Oversight report says telework is 'wasting billions' in taxpayer cash. Continue reading …

TOP DIPLOMAT – Rubio faces confirmation hearing after Trump tapped him for secretary of state. Continue reading …

FEISTY FEUD – Top 5 moments from Pete Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing. Continue reading …

FLOOR FIGHT – Nancy Mace challenges Dem rep to ‘take it outside’ after ‘child, listen’ comment. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TELEVISION DRAMA – Former co-host of ‘The View’ says Joy Behar calling Carrie Underwood ‘un-American' is ‘selfish publicity gain.' Continue reading …

HERE WE GO AGAIN – Harris shredded for word salad to fire victims days before end of her term. Continue reading …

'UNFOLDING IN ABSTRACT' – MSNBC's Alex Wagner laments feeling that Democrats, media missed 'cataclysmic moment' in 2024 election. Continue reading …

'CENSORED OURSELVES' – Former Canadian party head says White workers rejected liberalism after being 'betrayed' by its policies. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARK A. SMITH – US needs to dig deep to help our military. Continue reading …

REP JAKE AUCHINCLOSS – Why Trump's target should be China, not Panama. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

EGG-CELLENT OPTIONS – Nutritionist offers replacements for the worst breakfast foods. Continue reading …

'BETTER LATE THAN NEVER' – Babylon Bee CEO hopeful free speech will flourish after Meta announcement. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces. Take the quiz here …

SENIOR SUPPORT – Signs your aging loved one may be ready for assisted living. Continue reading …

KEEP THE EGGS, LOSE THE SIDES – Top food tips. See video …

WATCH

REP. NANCY MACE – Dems roasted for 'completely unhinged' attacks on Pete Hegseth. See video …

ADRIANA MCLAMB, SIA LI'ILI'I – Female athletes protest trans athlete policies at NCAA convention. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













