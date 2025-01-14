MSNBC's Alex Wagner laments feeling that Democrats, media missed 'cataclysmic moment' in 2024 election

MSNBC host Alex Wagner lamented on Monday that the Democratic Party and the media missed a "cataclysmic moment" in the 2024 election with regard to what voters really cared about and detailed how she would be spending President-elect Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

"I think one of the feelings we have all had after the end of this election is that we kind of have missed this cataclysmic moment, in the media, to some degree, and certainly in the Democratic Party," Wagner said.

Wagner, who took over MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's primetime slot four nights a week on the network, will be hitting the road to talk to voters and more throughout Trump's first 100 days. Maddow, who previously bumped down to only hosting her show one night a week on MSNBC, will be taking back the 9PM show for the first few months of the Trump presidency.

"I think it’s essential that we get out there and show the country a 360-degree view of what is happening and how people are being affected on a visceral and personal level. Too much of this is unfolding in the abstract," she said.

"We’re going to be talking to everybody who is involved in the decision-making, affected by the decision-making, and lured in by the promises," Wagner said, noting that she also spoke to voters ahead of the election in key swing states. "And I knew Democrats had a problem when they started referring to January 6th as February 6th. I thought, ‘You know what? The messaging isn’t working around that one.’"

"Right now, I think the question is, what does it mean to have Trump as a president beyond just the rhetoric? Whose lives are being affected? You want to set up mass deportation camps? We’re going to talk to the people who’re getting rounded up. You want to talk about pardoning January 6th rioters, we’re going to talk to the inmates once they’re freed. You want to talk about the Trump Administration, and who’s running it, and who’s powerful and how they do it? We’re going to go inside Washington, D.C., and bring that to you," Wagner said, describing her plans for when Maddow takes back her time slot.

Wagner spoke to Latino and Black voters ahead of the election in Philadelphia, and was surprised by their support for Trump's call for "mass deportations."

Wagner and Maddow will return to their current schedule, with Maddow hosting the slot on Monday nights and Wagner hosting the rest of the week, on April 30, according to the AP.

Wagner notably claimed while covering the Republican National Convention that Trump's pick for vice president, JD Vance, dropped "Easter eggs of White nationalism" by saying during his RNC speech that he wanted to be buried in his family's plot in Kentucky.

"I just think the construction of this notion reveals a lot about someone who fundamentally believes in the supremacy of whiteness and masculinity, and it’s couched in a sort of halcyon, you know, revisitation of his roots, but it is actually really revealing about what he thinks matters and who America is, and that America is a place for people with his shared Western background," Wagner said in July.