Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Incumbent Andrew Bailey defeats Will Scharf in Republican primary for Missouri attorney general

Democrat Elad Gross is also running for Missouri attorney general

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Missouri AG takes legal action to protect Trump from sentencing in NY criminal case Video

Missouri AG takes legal action to protect Trump from sentencing in NY criminal case

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss why he took legal action against James and what he hopes to gain from the lawsuit. 

Incumbent Andrew Bailey won the Republican primary for Missouri attorney general, setting the stage for the general election match-up against Democrat Elad Gross. 

Republican Trump attorney Will Scharf conceded to incumbent Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in the state’s Aug. 6 primary election.  Bailey led the race by a whopping 63% to 37% early Wednesday morning, according to the state of Missouri elections website.

Scharf received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, his law degree from Harvard University, clerked for two federal appeals court judges and has worked at CRC Advisors, a conservative public relations firm.

SUPREME COURT REJECTS MISSOURI EFFORT TO BLOCK SENTENCING, GAG ORDER AGAINST TRUMP IN NEW YORK CASE

Will Scharf, Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Will Scharf, right, at a Republican Jewish Coalition event. (Will Scharf)

In addition to being one of Trump’s lawyers, Scharf has worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis, and worked on the campaign and later in the office of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Bailey, meanwhile, has spent nearly his entire career in Missouri. 

EXCLUSIVE: MISSOURI AG TORCHES KANSAS CITY'S 'RETALIATION' AGAINST CHIEFS KICKER EXPRESSING CHRISTIAN BELIEFS

The Army veteran received his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Missouri, worked in the state attorney general’s office, and he was an assistant county prosecutor and a state government lawyer before joining the office of Gov. Mike Parson, who eventually appointed him as attorney general.

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey arrives to testify during a House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Bailey, most recently, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for reportedly flying illegal immigrants to Missouri.

Bailey, in June, also filed a lawsuit against the State of New York for what he called "their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court ruled on that effort Monday, rejecting Bailey’s effort. 

Bailey had argued the First Amendment rights of voters in his state were being violated due to the gag order imposed on the former president in New York v. Trump. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics