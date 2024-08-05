Incumbent Andrew Bailey defeats Will Scharf in Republican primary for Missouri attorney general

Incumbent Andrew Bailey won the Republican primary for Missouri attorney general, setting the stage for the general election match-up against Democrat Elad Gross.

Republican Trump attorney Will Scharf conceded to incumbent Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in the state’s Aug. 6 primary election. Bailey led the race by a whopping 63% to 37% early Wednesday morning, according to the state of Missouri elections website.

Scharf received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, his law degree from Harvard University, clerked for two federal appeals court judges and has worked at CRC Advisors, a conservative public relations firm.

In addition to being one of Trump’s lawyers, Scharf has worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis, and worked on the campaign and later in the office of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Bailey, meanwhile, has spent nearly his entire career in Missouri.

The Army veteran received his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Missouri, worked in the state attorney general’s office, and he was an assistant county prosecutor and a state government lawyer before joining the office of Gov. Mike Parson, who eventually appointed him as attorney general.

Bailey, most recently, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for reportedly flying illegal immigrants to Missouri.

Bailey, in June, also filed a lawsuit against the State of New York for what he called "their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump."

The Supreme Court ruled on that effort Monday, rejecting Bailey’s effort.

Bailey had argued the First Amendment rights of voters in his state were being violated due to the gag order imposed on the former president in New York v. Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.